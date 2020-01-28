American flag repository opens in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You can now bring your old American flag to the Cohoes Fire Department so it can be properly disposed.

Tuesday morning, the Cohoes Fire Department, along with the Daughters of the American Revolution and NH Kelman Recycling, unveiled an American flag repository.

They said there is a great need for one in the community and several flags have already been dropped off. The repository helps to ensure that the flags get the respect they deserve.

“There’s a whole ceremony,” Cohoes Fire Lt. Russ Coonratt explained. “The flag is cut in certain ways and burned a certain way. And then the ashes are disposed of properly.”

The fire department said they love seeing patriotism in the community and hope to see new American flags flying in place of the old ones that have been put in the repository.