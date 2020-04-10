Americade: No rescheduling or cancellation yet for 2020 event

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Americade, the annual motorcycle touring rally that brings over 50,000 motocycle riders and enthusiasts to the region every year, is not being announced for postponement at this time, the group running the event announced on Friday.

Americade 2020 is currently set for June 2-6.

Organizers said that any change to that current schedule would not be decided until later in April, after input from regional partners involved in the event.

“There are many factors that must be considered,” the group wrote. “Chief among them are the safety of Americade’s customers, volunteers and employees.”

Those interested in keeping up with the event are encouraged to keep an eye on the official Facebook event page.

Latest stories: