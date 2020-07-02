LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 38th annual Americade rally in Lake George has been canceled.
Organizers said they tried to hold off on making a decision in case conditions improved. However, this week, they came to the realization they could not guarantee everyone’s safety in the current pandemic climate.
Paid customers will be refunded, or they can be credited for Americade in 2021.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Americade 2020 canceled due to pandemic
- Myrtle Beach to require face masks in stores, restaurants, common areas
- Thousands without power as strong storms pass through the Capital Region
- Senators updated on fast-track COVID-19 vaccine program
- Local restaurant recognized for giving back to essential workers