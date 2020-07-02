Americade 2020 canceled due to pandemic

Breaking News
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 38th annual Americade rally in Lake George has been canceled.

Organizers said they tried to hold off on making a decision in case conditions improved. However, this week, they came to the realization they could not guarantee everyone’s safety in the current pandemic climate.

Paid customers will be refunded, or they can be credited for Americade in 2021.

