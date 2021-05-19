Amazon wants to build second facility in Schodack

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amazon wants to build a second facility in the town of Schodack. The proposed warehouse and truck terminal would be near their first facility.

An Amazon official told the Schodack planning board the second building would take up 56 acres of land.

Amazon has not yet said how many jobs the second warehouse would create. The first facility employs more than 1,000 full-time workers.

A neighborhood group in Schodack fought against the creation of the first facility for more than two years without success.

