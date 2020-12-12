SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food pantries in the Capital Region received a large donation from the new Amazon distribution fulfillment center in Schodack.
The center donated $50,000 to the Doing More Together campaign, an end of the year giving initiative to raise critical funds to support local food pantries and feed the hungry.
The campaign began on Friday and runs through the end of the year.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris faces additional child pornography, sex abuse charges
- Amazon donates $50K to support local food pantries
- Democratic lawmakers blast GOP colleagues’ support of suit tossed by Supreme Court
- Supreme Court denies Texas lawsuit challenging election results in four states
- President Trump signs one-week government-wide funding bill to avert shutdown