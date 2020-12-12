Amazon donates $50K to support local food pantries

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food pantries in the Capital Region received a large donation from the new Amazon distribution fulfillment center in Schodack.

The center donated $50,000 to the Doing More Together campaign, an end of the year giving initiative to raise critical funds to support local food pantries and feed the hungry.

The campaign began on Friday and runs through the end of the year.

