Amazon announces hiring at new Schodack facility

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amazon said it’s going to start hiring workers for the new warehouse in Schodack.

Amazon told NEWS10 ABC they will start hiring for more than 1,000 full-time, full-benefit roles at its 1 million sq. ft. fulfillment center. Employees are being hired for fulfillment operations, picking, packing and shipping customer orders.

“Amazon is proud to begin hiring for more than 1,000 full-time, full-benefit roles at its first fulfillment center in Upstate New York. Employees will support fulfillment operations, picking, packing, and shipping customer orders in a highly technological environment in a more than 1 million square-foot state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Schodack, NY. Interested candidates can visit amazon.com/Albanyjobs to learn more and apply. Jobs are posted on a rolling basis and fill quickly. Therefore, we encourage those interested to sign up for alerts by texting ALBNOW to 77088. The majority of our roles are for picking, packing, and shipping customer orders but we also hire for positions in finance, safety, HR and many more. In addition to a $15 minimum wage, we also offer employees comprehensive benefits starting on day one, and innovative programs like Career Choice, which pre-pay 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch four years ago, more than 25,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few. We typically begin hiring for our new fulfillment centers anywhere between 1-2 months prior to launch. Stay tuned for more information.” Amazon spokesperson

Amazon told NEWS10 jobs will start at $15 per hour, and they will also pre-pay 95 percent of workers’ tuition for courses related to in-demand fields.

