Alzheimer’s Association shows appreciation to caregivers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus pandemic is difficult on everybody, especially for those with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Over five million people in the United States have Alzheimer’s. Since it impacts a person’s memory, it’s hard for those with the disease to understand the need for social distancing and why they can’t have visitors right now.

“We are using the phone, iPads and FaceTime, which is very different for this generation — this population,” Debi Buzanowski, Executive Director at Marjorie Doyle Rockwell Center, said. “They’ve become huge. And, believe it or not, most of our residents have taken to it very, very easily. But that’s a huge change not to have someone physically with you.”

The pandemic has also been hard on caregivers. So on Wednesday, the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York made signs and showed appreciation for those who providing care at the Marjorie Doyle Rockwell Center in Cohoes.

Elizabeth Boivin of the Alzheimer’s Association says caregivers need support, especially those living full-time with a loved one.

“They are doing everything, and they are also not getting the break that they may have additionally received, either because a family member or friend stopped by and just paid a visit or took their loved one out. Or the adult day care programs that they relied on are no longer operating.”

