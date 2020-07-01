Altamont Fair hosts Fair Food Fest four weekends in July

ALBANY (NEWS10) — The Altamont Fair is hosting a Fair Food Fest for four weekends in July.

The weekends will begin starting July 3 through July 5. The last weekend of the food festival will be the weekend of July 24.

The event will be drive-thru only, with any visitors asked to only stay in their vehicles for food pick up. The event will follow the CDC and Albany County Health Department guidelines. Organizers are requesting everyone wear masks.

The time schedule for the weekend of July 3 is listed below.

Friday, July 3, 4-8 pm.

Saturday, July 4, 12-7 pm.

Sunday, July 5, 12-6 pm.

The Altamont Fair is a three county fair representing Albany, Schenectady and Greene Counties.

