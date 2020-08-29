Altamont Fair hosting food, farm frenzy

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Altamont Fair is hosting a fair food and farm frenzy drive through next week.
Taking place September 4-6, you can drive through the fairgrounds and pick up food for takeout from a large number of local vendors. Admission is $5 per vehicle.
Guests will be asked to remain in their cars and wear a mask when interacting with others.
A full menu can be found on the fair’s website.
The full schedule is below:
Friday, September 4 — 4 pm – 8 pm
Displays and exhibits
Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6 — 10 am – 6 pm
Farm animals for your viewing, displays and exhibits, kids games from the car
