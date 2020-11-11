Alt. Route 7 closed due to 2 crashes; 3 taken to hospital

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Alternate Route 7 is closed after two tractor trailers were involved in a crash that may have also contributed to a second crash.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, New York State Police said the two tractor trailers were traveling eastbound when the collision occurred and they crossed over the median and into the westbound lanes.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second, three-car accident took place around 6:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes. One person from the crash was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both the east and west bound lanes remained closed late Tuesday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

