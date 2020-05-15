Alpin Haus installs first pool of the season

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A sure sign of summer was spotted in Gloversville on Friday. Alpin Haus was out installing pools for the first time this season.

Crews were at a home installing a 32 ft. in-ground pool. It will take a couple days to finish the job, but the Alpin Haus team said it’s a good sign that things are starting to get moving again in regions entering Phase One of reopening.

“It’s nice to have all the guys back. It’s been an uncertain time, so it’s nice to help bring some relief to a customer; try to start the summer season off,” Lukas Nethaway with Alpin Haus said. “Absolutely, Alpin Haus takes pride in their reputation, so we’re gonna make sure we do everything possible to follow all guidelines so our guys will have masks. And if they can’t keep social distancing, we’ll always make sure we have a mask on.”

Alpin Haus is also open for RV service, curbside pickup, and pool and spa services. Ski lease customers are still asked to hang on to their gear until further notice. All late fees are also being waived.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES