Alpin Haus installs first pool of 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Though spring has just started, local homeowners have summer on their minds. Alpin Haus said interest in residential pools is unprecedented right now as families look to create their own socially distanced fun.

The company installed their first pool of 2021 on Monday at a home in Saratoga Springs.

In preparation for what they expect to be a busy summer season, Alpin Haus recently expanded by acquiring a division of Schoolhouse Pools.

“Because everybody’s stuck at home to some extent because of the pandemic, they’re thinking more about what they want to do, and they’re spending a lot more time outside. And they can’t necessarily go out into the general public and feel safe.”

Alpin Haus said, barring an unforeseen circumstance, their pool installation schedule is booked through the entire summer.