Alpin Haus installs first pool of 2021

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Though spring has just started, local homeowners have summer on their minds. Alpin Haus said interest in residential pools is unprecedented right now as families look to create their own socially distanced fun.

The company installed their first pool of 2021 on Monday at a home in Saratoga Springs.

In preparation for what they expect to be a busy summer season, Alpin Haus recently expanded by acquiring a division of Schoolhouse Pools.

“Because everybody’s stuck at home to some extent because of the pandemic, they’re thinking more about what they want to do, and they’re spending a lot more time outside. And they can’t necessarily go out into the general public and feel safe.”

Alpin Haus said, barring an unforeseen circumstance, their pool installation schedule is booked through the entire summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire