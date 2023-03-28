(NEWS10) — It doesn’t feel like summer just yet, but one local company is already gearing up for warmer temperatures. The outdoor recreation retailer Alpin Haus broke ground Tuesday on its first swimming pool of the season.

As customers continue to deal with higher prices of many items, the company is doing everything it can to make their pools affordable.

“Trying to keep our costs down with the rising costs of material and labor and supplies,” Alpin Haus Pool Division General Manager Jamie Georgelos said. “Trying to be more efficient and work smarter than we have been.”

Alpin Haus expects to install about 60 pools this year.