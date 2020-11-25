Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen makes Thanksgiving dinners for KIPP students in need

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food insecurity has become one of the biggest issues facing a lot of families this year. The coronavirus pandemic has forced many out of work, who now struggle to make sure they have enough to eat.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Albany’s KIPP Tech Valley School teamed up with Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen to provide Thanksgiving meals to KIPP families in need.

“We cooked 41 dinners today for KIPP Tech Valley Charter School,” Allie B’s owner Kizzy Williams said. “They hired Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen to feed their families. And you know what’s special about KIPP is that KIPP keeps money in the community. So not only is KIPP taking care of Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen, Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen is taking care of KIPP.”

Donations of turkey came from Capital Roots, and monetary donations were made by M&T Bank and private donors.

Allie B’s isn’t done serving the community. They plan to serve more than 800 meals for free on Thursday to those in need.