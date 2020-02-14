Alleged shooter in Albany homicide indicted

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soars announced Friday that Quintin Lacy, 30, of Albany has been indicted on charges stemming from a December 2019 homicide near Second and Judson Streets. Police say Lacy shot and killed Ahmad Fleming, 33, on December 7.
Fleming was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Lacy is now facing one count of murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.
He is currently in the Albany County Jail and no new appearance dates have been selected.
