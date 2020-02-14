Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Alleged shooter in Albany homicide indicted

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soars announced Friday that Quintin Lacy, 30, of Albany has been indicted on charges stemming from a December 2019 homicide near Second and Judson Streets. Police say Lacy shot and killed Ahmad Fleming, 33, on December 7.

Fleming was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lacy is now facing one count of murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

He is currently in the Albany County Jail and no new appearance dates have been selected.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play