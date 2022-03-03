ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Argyle woman died in a one-car crash Thursday morning. Rachel Wells, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place just before 7:15 a.m. on NY 197 near Dowmont Road. Police said Wells lost control of her car, left the roadway and struck a power pole. She was the only person in the car, police said.

A portion of NY 197 was closed while crews were at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.