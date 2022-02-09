COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested for DWI after a crash on Central Avenue in Colonie Wednesday morning.

According to police, a call for a crash came in around 4:50 a.m. When police arrived, they found that a tractor-trailer had crashed and its fuel tank ruptured.





Police said Thomas Jefferson was trying to pass the tractor trailer in the right lane when the truck was making a righthand turn. Jefferson’s car slammed into the cab, which ruptured the truck’s gas tank.

Jefferson was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The westbound land of Central Avenue was down to one lane throughout the morning community while crews cleaned up the spill.