‘Alive at Five’ concert moved to rain location

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s Alive at Five concert, featuring Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes and local indie-rockers Stellar Young, has been moved to its rain location.

The concerts are usually held at Jennings Landing but tonights show has been moved to the Corning Preserve Boat Launch, at Water & Colonie Streets under the 787 overpass.

Organizers made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon due to the threat of inclement weather.

TRAVIE MCCOY

Geneva, New York’s own Travie McCoy is a rapper, songwriter and singer. Founding member and front man for Gym Class Heroes, he exploded on the scene as a solo artist with his single, “Billionaire” featuring Bruno Mars. The song peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

STELLAR YOUNG

The Albany, New York based group features John Glenn (vox/keys), Erik Flora (guitar/vox), Kyle Hatch (guitar), Dave Parker (producer), and Tim Brosnan (drums). They released their first EP, “The Spark Caught,” in September 2016 and followed it up with a U.S. tour. Their latest EP, “Turned to Ash,” was released in May 2019.

The Alive at Five series is in its 30th season. It began on June 6 and runs through August 1 (with no show on July 4). The free concerts take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights.