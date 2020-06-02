Albany’s OGS working around the clock cleaning up after unrest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — So, who cleans up the mess that’s left behind after nights of unrest in Albany? It’s mostly city employees who work around the clock to keep the streets and sidewalks clean and clear of debris.

Frank Zeoli, the Deputy Commissioner of the Department of General Services for the city of Albany, spoke with NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker.

“So, where some of the people have broken the windows on some businesses, we go in and have cleaned up the glass, boarded up the buildings and making sure things are cleaned up,” he says.

Zeoli said his crews are also maintaining safety for peaceful protests.

“Putting up barricades and barriers as to keep a perimeter for people to be safe while protesting.”

He said it’s kind of like preparing for any event –acts of nature like snow storms. And now, damage that is man made.

“We are just making sure we can be here for APD, our first responders. APD, AFD. You know, we just ask people that when this stuff is going on just be safe themselves, stay out of harms way and just let us do what we need to do.”

