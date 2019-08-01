Albany working to manage flooding, residents not going with the flow

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are several green infrastructure projects across the City of Albany to help curb flooding. Not all residents are on board.

Albany’s water department is managing several projects to stop something like last year’s flooding on Hackett Boulevard from happening again.

“Albany’s almost 400 years old. We’ve got water and sewer infrastructure that’s 200 years old that’s still in service,” said Water Department Commissioner Joe Coffey.

The department’s starting the rebuilding process at Ramsey Place, a street right off Hackett Boulevard. Home-owner Edward Vining said the city didn’t listen to neighbors’ concerns of the transformation of the street.

Ramsey Place will narrow and trees are being removed.

Vining’s left wondering why his street is now ground zero. But residents on Hackett Boulevard are desperate for anything to be done.

“Why are we doing that on Hackett Boulevard? Well, if we do that on a lot of the streets and we kind of solve this problem one piece at a time, we’re really going to improve all these issues across the city,” Coffey said.