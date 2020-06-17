Albany virtual community forum addresses ongoing challenges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, along with the Albany Community Police Advisory Committee, held a virtual forum to address concerns in the community.

Chief Hawkins and Common Council Member Kelly Kimbrough opened the floor for community members to send in questions.

Concerns touched on community policing, police training, and future reform.

“One of the new things this year through the mayor’s executive order is having a curriculum on the history of racism in society and law enforcement,” said Albany Police Chief Hawkins.

By the end of the Livestream, the forum had more than 4,000 views.

