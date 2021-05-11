Albany unveils new walking trail named in honor of local activist

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s newest walking trail was unveiled on Tuesday and named in honor of a local environmentalist and neighborhood activist.

The Brother Yusuf Burgess Trail at Tivoli Lake Preserve is a one-mile, ADA compliant path that brings visitors through wetlands and other natural habitats.

“There is no more fitting an honor than to cut the ribbon on this trail today,” NY Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC was so thrilled to be a partner in this from the outset. To see the transformation of this very special place, and of course, to work on this ADA accessible trail, which brings the community down into the wetlands and beyond.”

The construction of the trail was made possible through a $1.5 million grant from the DEC.