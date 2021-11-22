Albany unveils new apartments in Park South neighborhood

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The revitalization effort continues in downtown Albany. The city unveiled a new apartment building in the Park South neighborhood near Albany Medical Center.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the lot on Morris Street was once a nuisance property that was bringing down the quality of life for the entire neighborhood. Now, it’s a symbol of hope and progress.

A Westchester family bought the property in 2017 while their daughter was looking at local medical schools. They worked with the city since then to finish the project.

The five-story building sits one block away from Albany Med and offers 28 units.