Albany unveils new apartments in Park South neighborhood

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The revitalization effort continues in downtown Albany. The city unveiled a new apartment building in the Park South neighborhood near Albany Medical Center.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the lot on Morris Street was once a nuisance property that was bringing down the quality of life for the entire neighborhood. Now, it’s a symbol of hope and progress.

A Westchester family bought the property in 2017 while their daughter was looking at local medical schools. They worked with the city since then to finish the project.

The five-story building sits one block away from Albany Med and offers 28 units.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19