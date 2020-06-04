Albany to start reinforcing parking rules beginning June 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany will start reinforcing parking rules beginning Monday, June 8. They say it’s in anticipation for an uptick in traffic now that the county is in Phase Two of reopening.

Areas created for curbside pickup from restaurants will continue to be available through July 15. Restaurants that want to have spaces designated for curbside pickup can call 518-434-5105 or send an email to mayor@albanyny.gov.

The city says they will start reinforcing all other parking rules including residential permit, alternate-side, timed, and handicap parking. They are asking residents to pay attention to parking signage as well as refraining from parking in a crosswalk or within 15 feet of fire hydrants.

Metered parking- a list of parking meters in the city can be found here. The Albany Parking Authority is encouraging motorists to use the ParkAlbany App which can be downloaded through Google Play or the App Store. The $.05 service fee will be waived for people who use the app through July 1.

Timed parking restrictions- with the exception of Washington and Lincoln parks which will be reevaluated for Phase Three.

Central Avenue parking lot permit- passes will be available for Central Avenue businesses to park in Lots 2-8 through July 5. Permits can be obtained by calling 518-462-4300 or emailing ronda@centralbid.com.

Albany Parking Authority Downtown garages- max daily parking rate of $13 for Green-Hudson, Riverfront, and Quackenbush garages. Monthly passes are available, get more information here.

Forgiveness for parking ticket late fees is extended through June 30. To request the removal of late fees email parkingticketappeal@albanyny.gov, or online here. Requests can also be mailed to City Hall, Rm. 203, Albany, NY 12207. Those requesting late fee forgiveness will need to provide their license plate number, name, phone number, e-mail, or ticket number. Ticket information can be searched online.

