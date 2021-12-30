Albany to provide more paid sick leave to city employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Common Council has passed legislation to provide city employees with additional paid sick leave during a public health crisis. The legislation was sponsored by Councilman Owusu Anane.

(Albany Common Council)

“We saw how critical sick leave is this past year as we faced a highly contagious and deadly virus,” said Anane. “This legislation will give city employees the confidence they need to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their coworkers. I want to urge local businesses and nonprofits located in Albany to follow our lead.”

This comes after a letter was sent by many department heads to the Albany Common Council about the city’s inability to retain their workforce. Over the past six months, the City of Albany has lost 120 employees.

“At the end of the day, this legislation is focused on promoting a healthy and safe city workforce while ensuring Albany residents are protected when doing business with the city,” said Anane.