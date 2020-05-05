Albany to hold first-ever virtual Tulip Festival

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some 85,000 people from the Capital Region and beyond would typically be flocking to Albany’s Washington Park this Mother’s Day weekend for the 72nd annual Tulip Festival.

The staff from Discover Albany and the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs know the event is a springtime and Mother’s Day tradition for so many, so they have been working hard to create a digital display for the city’s first-ever virtual Tulip Festival.

President and CEO of Discover Albany, Jill Delaney, said everyone needs a release from being stuck at home or busy at work as an essential employee.

“Anything that gives you that sense of normalcy, that sense that the world is still moving forward, and nothing makes you feel like the world is moving forward like seeing spring. And for Albany, spring really starts with the Tulip Festival,” said Delaney.

Public Relations Coordinator for Albany’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Ryan Murray, is editing together the five-hour long video set for release at noon on Saturday. The video will be posted to all of their social media platforms as well as YouTube.

The virtual celebration will include musical performances from local talent, tours of the tulip beds from the city’s gardeners, and information on the city’s rich Dutch history.

“This virtual TulipFest is going to have the full 35-minute Washington Park garden tour in it,” said Murray.

There will also be local restaurant take-out specials all weekend long and a chance to win some prizes.

“Order one of the take-out specials, sit down with your family, go watch the tulip tour. You can enjoy this without having to leave the house,” said Murray.

They’ve also launched #518TulipTracker. The thread features blooming flowers all across the city. They’re also encouraging families at home to submit pictures of their flowers and gardens as well.

“We shared the #518TulipTracker on Twitter and U.S. Travel actually retweeted that, so it’s gone nationwide,” said Delaney.

This year, they were unable to do a “Mother of the Year,” and the interview process for Tulip Queen has had its share of challenges, but they are hoping to crown the court at some point.

“We’re hoping to have them selected and have a ceremony for them in some way. We want to give them the spotlight they deserve,” said Murray.

Delaney said this virtual Tulip Fest will also be a great way for those who have moved out of the area to revisit the tradition.

According to Discover Albany:

“Its origins date back to July 1, 1948 when Mayor Erastus Corning II passed a city ordinance declaring the tulip as Albany’s official flower. In the spring of 1948, Albany officials asked Queen Wilhelmina of Holland to designate a variety of tulip to be Albany’s official flower. She chose the ‘Orange Wonder,’ a Mendel strain of tulip, now also known as the “The Tulip of Albany.” Shortly after, the Albany Common Council enacted an ordinance establishing a tulip celebration in the City and the first Tulip Festival was held in May 1949.”

