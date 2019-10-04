Albany teen arrested in connection with shots fired at Manning Blvd. homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Albany have arrested a 17-year-old Albany resident they say shot into a number of homes on North Manning Boulevard earlier this week.

On Sunday, police say the 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, and Roderick Jones, 40, fired several rounds from a handgun towards wich went through the windows and facades of several occupied homes on the 800 block of North Manning Boulevard.

Police arrested Jones during a traffic stop the following day. He allegedly had a loaded handgun in his possession.

The 17-year-old was arrested following an investigaton and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Reckless Endangerment 1st and Conspiracy 5th. Police say he was previously arrested earlier in September after attempting to flee from police while in possession of a loaded handgun. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.