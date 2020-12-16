Albany students move to distance learning Thursday for expected snow storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All students in the Albany City School District will have distance learning on Thursday due to an expected snowstorm.

Students attending school in-person on Wednesday will be sent home with the materials they will need for distance learning. Teachers will also ensure all instruction and digital resources will be available for students on Thursday through Google Classroom.

Thursday is expected to be the first significant snowfall of the season. The Albany area is predicted to see anywhere from eight inches to 14 inches of snow.

Families within the Albany CSD should visit the district’s website for more information.