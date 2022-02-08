Albany St. Patrick’s Day parade to return in-person

by: Harrison Gereau

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s time to break out that green. The City of Albany and St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee announced Tuesday the 72nd annual parade will return as an in-person event this year, after being virtual last year due to COVID-19. The parade will take place on Saturday March 12, barring any restrictions on mass gatherings.

“It’s been a most interesting time since we last marched down the Avenue in 2019. We’re very excited to resume Albany’s traditional ‘Rite of Spring’ – the 72nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Looking forward to a great day!” said Tim Carey, President of the United Irish Societies of the Capital Region.

Parade day events will begin with the traditional mass at Blessed Sacrament Church at 9:00 a.m. The parade will start at 2:00 p.m., leaving from the corner of Quail and Central Avenues and ending at State and Green Streets.

“It will be refreshing to re-join our neighbors for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade – an Albany tradition that is now in its 72nd year,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “While we still remain cautious with regards to stopping the spread of COVID, I am looking forward to being able to enjoy this celebration and parade safely with others.”

For more information, visit the Parade Committee website.

