Albany Spray Pads to reopen Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) -- Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an executive order mandating local police departments to create reform plans with community input in order to receive state funding. Reform plans are already being discussed in Albany.

The Albany Community Police Review Board was founded back in the year 2000.

"Our focus always is to be a bridge for the interactions between, the community and the police, and make sure that the voices of the community members that are effected the most, are heard, explained Ivy Morris, Chair of the Albany Community Police Review Board.

On Thursday, the review board held a virtual zoom meeting to find out what the community was interested in when it comes to police reform. One of the topics discussed was the use of tear gas. Morris said neighbors in the south end are working on a petition so that it’s no longer used.

"They’d like not to have to fear the use of tear gas, especially during the pandemic. We have heard somethings where breathing is hard, it’s difficult. We need to take precautions. They felt like this was not the time for tear gas, and they would like to make sure that it doesn’t ever happen again."

During the meeting, defunding the police was also brought up—- meaning that police funds would be reallocated to other community programs such as mental health services.