Albany School District releases transportation survey

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City School District of Albany wants feedback from parents and guardians about transportation plans for the upcoming school year.

The survey is open until 4 p.m. on July 21, so caregivers can weigh in on appropriate and preferred health and safety measures that respond to the coronavirus threat in school buses.

No decisions have been finalized, and the district is still making tentative plans for September ahead of the New York’s July 31 deadline to submit reopening plans.

Detailed, district-wide transit plans will be finalized and shared in early August, when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has signaled that he will give final guidance to schools.

The City School District of Albany is asking for feedback from parents and guardians specific to student transportation for the start of the 2020-21 school year.



Learn more and take the survey at: https://t.co/A7VzMAKz8v pic.twitter.com/v7BCTZO3SW — Albany City Schools (@albanyschools) July 16, 2020

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES