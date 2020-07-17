Albany School District releases transportation survey

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City School District of Albany wants feedback from parents and guardians about transportation plans for the upcoming school year.
The survey is open until 4 p.m. on July 21, so caregivers can weigh in on appropriate and preferred health and safety measures that respond to the coronavirus threat in school buses.
No decisions have been finalized, and the district is still making tentative plans for September ahead of the New York’s July 31 deadline to submit reopening plans.
Detailed, district-wide transit plans will be finalized and shared in early August, when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has signaled that he will give final guidance to schools.
