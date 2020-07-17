Albany School District releases transportation survey

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City School District of Albany wants feedback from parents and guardians about transportation plans for the upcoming school year.

The survey is open until 4 p.m. on July 21, so caregivers can weigh in on appropriate and preferred health and safety measures that respond to the coronavirus threat in school buses.

No decisions have been finalized, and the district is still making tentative plans for September ahead of the New York’s July 31 deadline to submit reopening plans.

Detailed, district-wide transit plans will be finalized and shared in early August, when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has signaled that he will give final guidance to schools.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga