Albany school district releases ELA, Math test results

The City School District of Albany made across-the-board gains in New York State tests that measure proficiency in English language arts and math.

The State Education Department’s report from the spring 2018 round of tests for students in grades 3-8 found that, overall, 23 percent were at or above grade level in English language arts (ELA) and 17 percent were at or above grade level in math.

That is an increase of 4 percent in ELA and 2 percent in math from last year.

“We are showing significant improvement in some areas, which is a testament to the work we are doing to improve on all fronts,” said Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams.

Grades 3, 4 and 5 ELA scores improved at every school. Grades 6 and 7 ELA scores increased as well, with sixth-graders at Albany School of Humanities (ASH), Eagle Point Elementary School and Thomas O’Brien Academy of Science and Technology (TOAST) making double-digit gains.

In addition, Montessori Magnet School exceeded state proficiency standards for grades 3-5, New Scotland Elementary School exceeded the standards for grades 3 and 4 and Eagle Point exceeded the standards for grade 3.

Grade 7 ELA proficiency rose from 17 percent to 19 percent, while grade 8 scores decreased from 28 percent to 23 percent.

In math, overall proficiency increased 3 percent from last year. Grade 6 saw an overall increase of 3 percent in math, with double-digit gains at ASH and Eagle Point. Grade 7 math scores saw a 1 percent decrease overall. Grade 8 math increased from 15 percent to 17 percent.

“These results show that our professional development investment on the increased use of data to drive instruction needs, the implementation of high cognitive demand strategies and student engagement, triangulated with increased parent and community participation is paying off,” Adams said.

The exams are evaluated on scale of 1 to 4: Students at levels 1 and 2 do not meet state standards for proficiency; students at levels 3 and 4 meet or exceed those levels.

Learn about more about specific school performance here, and scroll down for more highlights.

“I am encouraged with our progress; however, the achievement gap is still very much a factor in our district. We need to continue to have a laser focus on closing the achievement gap among our students of color, students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students,” Adams said.

Broken down by subgroup, the 2018 results are only one measure by which faculty and staff use data to assist in making adjustments in the delivery of quality instruction. The district continues to use research-based strategies in closing the achievement gap and providing the academic and social-emotional needs of our children.

Percent proficient in ELA Percent proficient in math 2017 2018 2017 2018 Black students 11 percent 15 percent 7 percent 9 percent Hispanic students 16 percent 19 percent 10 percent 13 percent Asian students 27 percent 35 percent 26 percent 27 percent White students 42 percent 43 percent 33 percent 36 percent Students with disabilities 2 percent 2 percent 2 percent 2 percent General education students 21 percent 26 percent 17 percent 19 percent Economically disadvantaged Students 10 percent 15 percent 8 percent 10 percent Not economically disadvantaged students 32 percent 48 percent 24 percent 36 percent

ELA Highlights from 2018

Albany School of Humanities (ASH)

Grade 3 – Reduced level 1s from 51 percent to 28 percent and increased proficiency from 24 percent to 34 percent

Grade 4 – Reduced level 1s from 52 percent to 19 percent and increased proficiency from 24 percent to 34 percent

Grade 6 – Reduced level 1s from 51 percent to 37 percent and increased proficiency from 9 percent to 32 percent

Arbor Hill Elementary School

Grade 3 – Reduced level 1s from 73 percent to 40 percent and increased proficiency from 10 percent to 18 percent

Grade 4 – Reduced level 1s from 69 percent to 49 percent and increased proficiency from 5 percent to 12 percent

Grade 5 – Reduced level 1s from 65 percent to 50 percent and increased proficiency from 9 percent to 15 percent

Eagle Point Elementary School

Grade 3 – Reduced level 1s from 44 percent to 16 percent and increased proficiency from 29 percent to 61 percent

Grade 6 – Increased proficiency from 9 percent to 32 percent

Giffen Memorial Elementary School

Grade 3 – Reduced level 1s from 64 percent to 51 percent

Grade 4 – Reduced level 1s from 71 percent to 51 percent

Grade 6 – Reduced level 1s from 62 percent to 52 percent and increased proficiency from 5 percent to 15 percent

Montessori Magnet School

Grade 3 – Reduced level 1s from 30 percent to 15 percent and increased proficiency from 51 percent to 58 percent

Grade 4 – Reduced level 1s from 26 percent to 16 percent and increased proficiency from 45 percent to 68 percent

New Scotland Elementary School

Grade 3 – Increased proficiency from 37 percent to 48 percent

Grade 4 – Reduced level 1s from 34 percent to 15 percent and increased proficiency from 34 percent to 49 percent

Pine Hills Elementary School

Grade 3 – Reduced level 1s from 51 percent to 23 percent and increased proficiency from 25 percent to 32 percent

Grade 5 – Reduced level 1s from 56 percent to 39 percent and increased proficiency from 22 percent to 27 percent

Sheridan Preparatory Academy

Grade 3 – Reduced level 1s from 56 percent to 38 percent and increased proficiency from 11 percent to 17 percent

Thomas O’Brien Academy of Science and Technology (TOAST)

Grades 3,4,5, and 6 all increased proficiency

Grade 3 – Reduced level 1s from 61 percent to 38 percent and increased proficiency from 11 percent to 17 percent

Grade 4 – Increased proficiency from 15 percent to 22 percent

Grade 5 – Increased proficiency from 7 percent to 20 percent

Grade 6 – Reduced level 1s from 59 percent to 2 percent and increased proficiency from 7 percent to 28 percent

William S. Hackett Middle School

Grade 6 – Reduced level 1s from 47 percent to 40 percent and increased proficiency from 27 percent to 45 percent

Math highlights from 2018

Albany School of Humanities (ASH)

Grade 4 – Reduced level 1s from 69 percent to 30 percent; increased proficiency from 13 percent to 38 percent

Grade 6 – Reduced level 1s from 63 percent to 43 percent; increased proficiency from 12 percent to 23 percent

Arbor Hill Elementary School

Grade 4 – Reduced level 1s from 69 percent to 54 percent

Grade 5 – Reduced level 1s from 80 percent to 65 percent; increased proficiency from 2 percent to 18 percent

Delaware Community School

Grade 4 – Reduced level 1s from 77 percent to 60 percent; increased proficiency from 3 percent to 20 percent

Eagle Point Elementary School

Grade 3 – Reduced level 1s from 42 percent to 24 percent; increased proficiency from 26 percent to 53 percent

Grade 6 – Reduced level 1s from 60 percent to 51 percent; increased proficiency from 17 percent to 29 percent

Montessori Magnet School

Grade 3 – Increased proficiency from 41 percent to 52 percent

Grade 4 – Reduced level 1s from 28 percent to 8 percent; increased proficiency from 47 percent to 58 percent

Grade 5 – Reduced level 1s from 30 percent to 24 percent; increased proficiency from 37 percent to 62 percent; increased level 4s from 11 percent to 41 percent

Schuyler Acheivement Academy

Grade 4 – Reduced level 1s from 73 percent to 58 percent; increased proficiency from 2 percent to 19 percent

Thomas O’Brien Academy of Science and Technology (TOAST)

For the second year in a row, grades 3-6 increased proficiency

Grade 3 – Increased proficiency from 13 percent to 19 percent

Grade 4 – Increased proficiency from 12 to 21 percent

Grade 5 – Reduced level 1s from 88 percent to 56 percent; increased proficiency from 6 percent to 15 percent

Grade 6 – Reduced level 1s from 78 percent to 63 percent; increased proficiency from 5 percent to 10 percent