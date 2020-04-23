Albany School Board to meet Thursday virtually

Live Now
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany School Board will hold a meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak. The meeting comes at a time where school district’s across the area are trying to finalize budgets.

The public portion of the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. People will be able to access the live feed at be able to observe the virtual meeting by clicking here.

Those wanting to attend will need to use this username: meet@albany.k12.ny.us and this password: albany2020. Anyone attending by phone will need to call (415) 655-0001, the attendance code is 24512109.

