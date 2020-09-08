Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival migrating online

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival’s online version for 2020 starts Tuesday, and the digital celebration ends Friday. Every day of free, all-ages festivities presents a different live musical act, broadcast across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Though Albany Jazz Festival has featured live jazz performances, up-and-coming musicians, and local favorites at some of the Capital Region’s favorite venues for years, it has moved online because of pandemic health concerns.

Albany’s Office of Cultural Affairs made the announcement late in August. “The City’s main priority is ensuring the health and safety of our residents and our community,” they said in a statement announcing the online festival.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES