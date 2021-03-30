Albany, Rensselaer Counties say they have the doses, volunteers to handle expanded vaccine eligibility

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both Albany and Rensselaer Counties say they each just passed more than 30 percent of their populations with their first COVID vaccine doses. County leaders say it’s about time they branched out to reach the rest.

“For weeks, this county and other counties have been saying we’re having difficulty filling up our pods,” says Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

“It was getting harder and harder, it was turning into a hunger games between Albany County, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and really just trying to get that group,” says Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

Now, Governor Cuomo’s sudden announcement opens up vaccine appointments to all adults 30 and over starting Tuesday. McCoy and McLaughlin say they were both shocked by the governor’s announcement, but vaccine supply isn’t the problem anymore with the current supply and with more promised by the federal government. Now, they can start making plans to expand appointments.

“Starting up some kind of micro pods or traveling out to different parts of the county,” says McLaughlin. “Now that we have a decent percentage of our community vaccinated, we can start reaching out farther to other areas.”

“Please, pre-register,” McCoy asks local residents. “We have gone through that whole list, and now starting on Monday when it’s open up to everyone, we’re going to go through the rest of it.”

Pre-registration is available via the Capital Region Vaccine Network.

Meanwhile, the new guidance didn’t make clear whether pharmacies are also free to vaccinate outside the over 50 and comorbidities groups. Miller Young of Young’s Pharmacy says he’s not going to wait to get plans started.

“I thought, wow that’s fast,” Young says in a phone call with NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton. “The wording of the announcement didn’t mention pharmacies, but vaccine distributors, yes I would think that includes pharmacies.”

“We can now be more aggressive in ordering [doses] and really go out and start vaccinating more people without feeling like we are going to be stuck with doses, so maybe schools or even bigger businesses,” Young says.

McCoy goes a step further and says he believes the Capital Region is now in good shape to vaccinate the vast majority of the population.

“We’re going to be looking for people. I think by mid April, we’re going to be begging people to come in for shots,” McCoy says happily.