Albany, Rensselaer, and Schenectady Counties all report no COVID cases linked back to gyms

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Scan your membership, scan your temperature, answer a few questions, and you’re good to go to work out in your local gym. ABC Sports & Fitness Owner Matt Doheny says being open for two months without a single COVID case connected to his facility is more than a win, it’s a well earned “we told you so” to New York State.

“We have that down to a T. We’ve been doing this, literally from day one, for 30 years. We know what we’re doing, we have this under control,” Doheny says.

His facility isn’t alone. Albany County confirms there hasn’t been a single coronavirus case across the entire county that links back to a gym. The same goes for Schenectady County and Rensselaer County, according to their respective county manager and executive.

“It never made sense to us to limit the gyms for so long when by their design, they’re meant to help you boost your wellness and immune system, which is key when fighting COVID,” says Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. “The gyms have one, been closed far too long or were closed for far too long, and two, have proven that there’s really been no instances of COVID problems at gyms. That’s not just here in this area, that’s all across the country. There’s been really nothing.”

Doheny says he believes gyms are set apart from other reopened businesses, because even before COVID, gyms needed to be kept constantly clean.

“Also think about the frequency of visits as well. We do over 1000 people a day inside the gym throughout 24 hours of operation. Everybody spread out, everybody’s wiping down the machines before and after, people are wearing the masks, really taking care of it because they’re happy things are getting somewhat back to normal,” he explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

McLaughlin and Rensselaer County Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas add they’re also thrilled things are getting back to normal, because gyms are crucial to people’s well-being.

“People are, you know, doing healthy activities for their minds to and their bodies. It’s been very hard this year,” says Wachunas.

“What got lost in all of this is, for a lot of cancer survivors, diabetics, people that are obese, they are all at huge risk factors if they get COVID. They need those gyms to maintain their health and maintain their life,” explains McLaughlin. “We’ve been hearing people say, oh well they can go outside. Well that’s not true. Some have limited mobility where they need to be in the pool or on a machine to maintain their fitness. So [the gyms being closed] has been a major health concern for some time.”

Doheny also says even if there were a case, contact tracing is made easy by the memberships.

“Well if you go to a restaurant and there’s a case, what do they do? Put a press release out, but what if you miss seeing it? Whereas, we can track when you come in, when you leave, what section of the gym you go into, so our contact tracing is far above any other industry. There’s no safer place to be than inside the gym,” he explains.

“When they have a question, they know enough to call the Public Health Department, bounce things off of us, and ask us our opinion and that’s only helping out their membership,” Wachunas also says.

Doheny also tells NEWS10 he’s reached out to the NYS Department of Health multiple times to try and get a response on when capacity restrictions may be eased. Currently, his gym is limited to around 30 percent capacity.

“The restaurants, you saw them week by week going pretty quickly up to 50 percent, but I haven’t heard anything back at all,” Doheny says.

“So would we. We would also like more communication from the state, that gym owner is not alone in that,” replies McLaughlin when asked about his level of communication with the Cuomo administration. “Oftentimes, what we’re told in a control board meeting is, we’ll send that up the flagpole for an answer, but that answer never comes. This whole thing has been less than ideal as far as communication with New York State.”

In the meantime, Doheny says all the gyms in his area keep in contact with each other so they can all stay open.

“If one fails, then we all fail. So we’ve all been really trying to up our standards and make sure we’re all COVID safe and have a good gym for all the members,” he says.