ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany-Schenectady-Troy area ranks third for worst grass allergies among metro areas in the United States. According to Lawn Love, the Albany area has an overall score of 69.58 for grass allergies.

The website looked at average grass pollen forecasts, grass allergen intensity, and lawn mowing frequency, as well as access to allergists and allergy tests. The Albany area ranked number two for allergy risk, 19 for allergen severity, and 117 for detection and treatment.

Lawn Love found that eight of the top 10 metro areas are in the Northeast. Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, Connecticut ranked number one and two, respectively.

In the metros with the worst grass allergies, the website said cool-season grasses like Kentucky bluegrass, perennial ryegrass, and fescue are often to blame for the most severe grass allergens.

In New York, Syracuse ranks 8th and the Buffalo area ranks 5th for worst grass allergies. The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area ranks 40th. To see where other metro areas in the United States rank, you can visit the Lawn Love website.