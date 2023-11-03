ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Public Library branches are changing their operating hours beginning on Monday, November 6. The most noticeable changes will occur on the weekends, with several branches expanding Saturday hours, while others will be open on Sundays.

“Our weekend staffing levels across the system have been minimal for years, and we don’t have the budget to add staff. Concentrating our Saturday staff at our large, geographically diverse locations lets us expand Saturday hours at those branches and offer regular Saturday programs for working families, not to mention increasing our outreach efforts in the community,” said APL Executive Director Andrea Nicolay. “We are excited to try something different and hopefully reach new audiences.”

The Howe, Pine Hills, and Washington Avenue branches will now be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The Arbor Hill/West Hill, Bach, and Delaware branches will be closed on Saturdays but will open on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

There are also weekday changes at the Washington Ave, North Albany, and Arbor Hill/West Hill branches. The changes are:

Washington Ave will be open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings and Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

North Albany will be open on Monday and Friday mornings and Wednesday evenings.

Arbor Hill/West Hill will be open Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Monday and Wednesday evenings.

The changes were approved by the Board of Trustees in September. For more information about the changes, visit the Albany Public Library website. For information about all-new Saturday programs, click here.