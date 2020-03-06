Albany Public Library proactively prepares for coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Public Library is changing its cleaning practices in a proactive measure to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.

Staff have worn gloves since the beginning of flu season, but now they’re also wiping down books to maintain public health as community spreading is linked to a jump in cases in New York.

“Every year the flu really has a major impact on our organization, so we see this as even a bigger danger,” said Albany Public Library Executive Director Scott Jarzombeck.

People can expect a longer wait time than normal to check out books because staff is cleaning the returned books.

“People are concerned and our job is to protect our staff, so we want to make sure we have a space that’s safe and clean,” Jarzombeck said.

Jarzombeck said they’re also following guidelines from the Centers for Disease and Control.

Jarzombeck’s not only making sure he stops the spread of any virus, but also the spread of misinformation.

“I had someone come through my office and tell me there was a case in Albany and we’ve not heard anything yet about it,” Jarzombeck said.

There are currently 22 confirmed Coronavirus cases in New York. No one in the Capital Region has tested positive for the virus.

If the virus hits the Capital Region, the library’s board will have to decide its next move.

“We will have to discuss closing locations, but simultaneously how do we continue to provide services,” Jarzombeck said.

Jarzombeck said the board will meet next week to create a plan of action and make adjustments as needed.

