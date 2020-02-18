Interactive Radar

Albany Pro Musica announces major educational music festival this summer

Local

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials in Albany announced a brand new music program on Tuesday coming to the city later this year.

The week-long Pro Musica International Choral Festival will bring together students from all across North America to participate in workshops, master-classes, rehearsals and performances. The students will be joined by the local singers of Albany Pro Musica, as well as two guest choruses, one from Ontario and another Puerto Rico.

The Albany Pro-Musica festival runs August 8 through the 16 and concludes with a performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

