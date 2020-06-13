Albany pools expected to open by July 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced the city will begin preparations to open a number of public parks within the next few weeks.
Lincoln Park, Arbor Hill, Mater Christi Pools and the city’s spray pads are expected to be open by Friday, July 3.
The announcement comes after the Department of Health updated its guidance on operating pools and spray pads during the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, the mayor said Capital Hills Golf Course will open on June 16.
