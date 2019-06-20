Albany Police warn of red light ticket email scam

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is warning the public about a red light email scam.

Police say the scammers send people an email stating that they have received a red light camera ticket. The scammer identifies themselves as the City of Albany.

The email states that they have footage of them on traffic camera going through a red light in the city and a traffic citation was issued. The scammer then tells the person that if they don’t pay the fine within 14 days, they will have their license revoked.

Police say the city does not email red light camera violations to those who pass a red light at one of Albany’s red light camera intersections. All violations are sent through U.S. Mail.

If you receive this email, you are advised to not click on any of the links.