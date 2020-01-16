Albany Police to place stronger enforcement on speeding drivers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is focusing a greater part of its resources on speeding drivers throughout the city in the restructuring of its Neighborhood Engagement Unit.

The focus on speeding drivers through school zones is something that Rodney Garland said is needed on Northern Avenue outside KIPP Tech.

“A couple times I’ve had to get out and have a confrontation, ‘Like why don’t you slow up?'” Garland said.

Garland has six grandchildren at the school. He said he’s seen close calls between pedestrians and drivers.

“They pick up speed and when they actually get to where the school is at, it’s almost too late to slow up,” Garland said.

Police aren’t able to have full coverage because of the staff shortage. But Chief Eric Hawkins said he’s optimistic more officers will be on the streets when the department’s training center opens.

“I think it’s our highest call for service, if I’m not mistaken. And so we’ve got to have some officers in place those types of things,” Hawkins said.

KIPP’s Executive Director Stephanie Valle said she’s grateful for the police’s help, but they also ask people to slow down.