Albany Police to crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes on city streets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are going to step up enforcement of illegal all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on city streets and sidewalks, Chief Eric Hawkins said in an interview with NEWS10 ABC Tuesday.

Plainclothes officers in unmarked cars will try to safely stop and cite illegal riders, and if necessary, impound vehicles.

He says the riders are not only a danger to the community but to themselves.

Hawkins says they are mostly younger people riding unregistered vehicles and not obeying any traffic laws.

The department will also utilize drones and public service announcements in the effort to cut down on the dangerous driving.