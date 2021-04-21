Albany Police seeking two people after South Station protest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are currently seeking two individuals “in reference to activities that occurred in front of the South Station.” The incidents occurred during a protest that was held on Wednesday, April 14.

A video posted by Albany Police appears to show one of the individuals throwing an object.

Anyone who can identify either of the people involved, or has any other information, is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039 or submit an anonymous tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.