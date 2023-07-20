ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a vehicle following suspicious activity reported on July 18. Police say the vehicle is described to be a dark-colored SUV.

Investigations determined that around 1:20 p.m. on July 18, a driver tried to talk to a child not known to him. This reportedly happened in the area of Whitehall Road and McDonald Road.

The child went home and notified a parent, who then called the police. The driver is described as a Hispanic male. He is approximately 40 years old with a black beard or goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department’s Children and Family Services Unit at (518) 447-8780. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.