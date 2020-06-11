Albany police searching for vulnerable adult

Albany Police are looking for Alvin Foster, 73, who was last seen around noon on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 on Madison Avenue in the City of Albany.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing, vulnerable adult.

Alvin Foster, 73, was last seen around noon Wednesday on the 1100-block of Madison Avenue.

Foster has a history of mental health and Alzheimer’s. He was last seen wearing the pictured Raiders hat, black pants and a black shirt. He may be walking without shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 518-438-4000.

