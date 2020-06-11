ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing, vulnerable adult.
Alvin Foster, 73, was last seen around noon Wednesday on the 1100-block of Madison Avenue.
Foster has a history of mental health and Alzheimer’s. He was last seen wearing the pictured Raiders hat, black pants and a black shirt. He may be walking without shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 518-438-4000.
LATEST STORIES
- Albany police searching for vulnerable adult
- George Floyd’s daughter offered full scholarship to Texas Southern University
- Voting during the coronavirus pandemic
- 2020 Altamont Fair canceled due to pandemic
- Water main break causes 30-day State of Emergency in New Baltimore