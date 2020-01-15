Albany Police restructure neighborhood engagement unit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced on Tuesday it’s restructuring its neighborhood engagement unit.

The reorganization is in efforts to make a greater impact in the city with the current police shortage.

Chief Eric Hawkins said the old structure did not work for the new needs of his department. Hawkin’s approach is holistic in making sure his officers aren’t stressed and are trained.

“We have to make sure we have officers who have the capacity to deliver. And if those officers are over worked or they’re stressed or they’re not properly trained, then we’re going to have a very very difficult time delivering what this community demands and deserves,” Hawkins said.

Albany Community Policing Advisory Committee was not involved with the changes, but members said they’re going to evaluate restructuring in a year.