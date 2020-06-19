Breaking News
Albany police respond to fifth shooting in 24 hours

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police were on scene of another shooting Thursday night.

Police were made aware of the shooting after a 28-year-old man walked into the emergency room at Albany Medical Center around 9:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The shooting took place at the intersection of Second and Judson Streets. This is the fifth shooting location in Albany within a span of 24 hours. One of those shootings earlier Thursday was a homicide. In total, 13 people were shot— 12 injured and 1 killed.

Police Chief Eric Hawkins told NEWS10 ABC that there has been roughly a 300 percent increase in gun violence this year in Albany.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

