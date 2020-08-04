Police rescue 2 small children from stranded vehicle in City of Albany

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officers were caught on video Tuesday pulling two small children from a stranded vehicle.

The Capital Region was hit by heavy downpours Tuesday afternoon from Tropical Storm Isaias, and many streets in the City of Albany saw flash flooding.

A video posted on Facebook by Hassib Tleiji shows Albany officers as well as deputies with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office help carry two small children away from a stranded car on Central Avenue near South Point Auto Plaza.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga