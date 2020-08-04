Police rescue 2 small children from stranded vehicle in City of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officers were caught on video Tuesday pulling two small children from a stranded vehicle.

The Capital Region was hit by heavy downpours Tuesday afternoon from Tropical Storm Isaias, and many streets in the City of Albany saw flash flooding.

A video posted on Facebook by Hassib Tleiji shows Albany officers as well as deputies with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office help carry two small children away from a stranded car on Central Avenue near South Point Auto Plaza.

